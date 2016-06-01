Hellgate holds Signing Day - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

Hellgate holds Signing Day

It is a day that these athletes have dreamed about for a long time. Ten students officially signed their collegiate letters of intent at Hellgate High School. After working hard the last four years, these athletes are excited to be continuing in their respective sports.

“It’s very awesome to be able to continue to doing something that I love a lot, and just, yeah, keep it a big part of my life” says Allie Monahan, who will be running cross country and track for St. Catherine University in St. Cloud, Minnesota.

“I’m really honored to be running for them, and I’m excited.” says Danny Provo who will be running at Seattle Pacific University.

There was a diverse group of sports represented. Five track and cross country athletes, two from boys and girls basketball, a volleyball player, lacrosse player, and soccer player rounded out the ten who were honored in the gym.

The students say they are ready for the challenge to at the next level.

“Definitely just playing. It’s definitely going to be the best soccer, the highest competition I’ve ever played, so I’m excited.” says Ryan Sayler, who will be playing soccer for Redlands University this fall.

“It feels awesome, I’m really proud, I’m really proud of all my friends who are going onto the next level too, but it’s crazy… I never thought it would happen, but I’m excited.” says senior lacrosse player Jameson Morrison, who is going to Aurora University in Chicago.

  • Mattress Firm Student Athlete of the Week: Big Sky's Paisley Ivanovitch

    Wednesday, March 21 2018 11:51 AM EDT2018-03-21 15:51:40 GMT

    Paisley Ivanovitch is used to representing her school on the course. The Missoula native runs cross country and track for Big Sky, and loves to push herself to get that next Personal Time Record. “During it, you're like ‘I’m dying, this is going to kill me, I’m done.’ And then afterwords, you are like ‘this is the best, I want to do that again.’” 

  • State Tournament Roundup: Class AA, Class A

    Friday, March 9 2018 12:48 AM EST2018-03-09 05:48:01 GMT

    State tournaments around the state of Montana began today, and the Class AA and Class A saw some incredible finishes, three pointers, and defending champs fall. Here is Ben Wineman walking you through the highlights of the day.

  • State Tournament Roundup: Class B, Class C

    Friday, March 9 2018 12:47 AM EST2018-03-09 05:47:32 GMT

    Class B and Class C State Tournaments began in Missoula and Butte today. Our Ben Wineman and Kempson Cross get you caught up on all action from Dalhberg Arena and the Butte Civic Center.

