Hellgate holds Signing Day

It is a day that these athletes have dreamed about for a long time. Ten students officially signed their collegiate letters of intent at Hellgate High School. After working hard the last four years, these athletes are excited to be continuing in their respective sports.

“It’s very awesome to be able to continue to doing something that I love a lot, and just, yeah, keep it a big part of my life” says Allie Monahan, who will be running cross country and track for St. Catherine University in St. Cloud, Minnesota.

“I’m really honored to be running for them, and I’m excited.” says Danny Provo who will be running at Seattle Pacific University.

There was a diverse group of sports represented. Five track and cross country athletes, two from boys and girls basketball, a volleyball player, lacrosse player, and soccer player rounded out the ten who were honored in the gym.

The students say they are ready for the challenge to at the next level.

“Definitely just playing. It’s definitely going to be the best soccer, the highest competition I’ve ever played, so I’m excited.” says Ryan Sayler, who will be playing soccer for Redlands University this fall.

“It feels awesome, I’m really proud, I’m really proud of all my friends who are going onto the next level too, but it’s crazy… I never thought it would happen, but I’m excited.” says senior lacrosse player Jameson Morrison, who is going to Aurora University in Chicago.