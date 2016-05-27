State AA and C Track Meet Results and Highlights

Paisley Ivanovitch is used to representing her school on the course. The Missoula native runs cross country and track for Big Sky, and loves to push herself to get that next Personal Time Record. “During it, you're like ‘I’m dying, this is going to kill me, I’m done.’ And then afterwords, you are like ‘this is the best, I want to do that again.’”

State tournaments around the state of Montana began today, and the Class AA and Class A saw some incredible finishes, three pointers, and defending champs fall. Here is Ben Wineman walking you through the highlights of the day.

Class B and Class C State Tournaments began in Missoula and Butte today. Our Ben Wineman and Kempson Cross get you caught up on all action from Dalhberg Arena and the Butte Civic Center.

The Arlee Warriors are back-to-back champions after winning th Class C State Championship Saturday.

Ben Wineman brings us all the action from day one of the boys State C tourney in Butte!