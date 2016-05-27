Hometown Proud: Old Works Golf Course Celebrates 20-years in Anaconda

Like many other Montana towns mining is a rich part of Anaconda's history. After 100-years of smelting there was a huge chunk of land that was unusable. That's where the Old Works Golf Course comes in. Old Works was built as a protective cap over mine waste smelter as part of a Superfund remedy.

The course itself draws a large attraction from both locals and tourists because it is a Jack Nicklaus signature designed course. It's considered one of the most high end golf courses in the state. "This golf course played from the tips can be very long and a very difficult golf course. We have five sets of tees. Played from the forward tees it's not near as difficult, but this offers a challenge for golfers of all skill levels," said Mark Savoy, general manager for Old Works Golf Course.

Old Works is celebrating two decades in operation. That is a big milestone considering in 2014 it was on the brink of shutting down.