Big Sky High School track team prepares for state in their own confines

The AA State Track Championships being held at Big Sky High School hasn't been lost on the local athletes.

"Knowing that all these people come out to watch us is just another motivation factor for everyone," said Big Sky’s Hannah Coburn.

"If it is bad weather, I can go home for a little bit, and just pop in and out," said Hannah Kearns.

Conveniences aside, Big Sky High School head coach Dan Nile says home track advantage actually provides an advantage on the track.

"Staying in your own bed, all those things are really important,” said Nile. “Being that we ran eight track meets out here, that has to be a huge advantage for us. You get comfortable with the facility, you get comfortable with the track, and it’s only a positive."

Nile says in addition to Coburn and Kearns on the girls' side, there are a couple top contenders for state titles on the boys' side for Big Sky.

"Marcus Lindquist and Josh Malone are definitely contenders for titles in the jumps," said Nile.

Big Sky has 23 athletes set to participate at state this weekend in front of the home crowd.