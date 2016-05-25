Zinke backs Trump ahead of Billings rally

Introducing presumptive republican nominee, Donald Trump on Thursday will be Montana's sole congressman, republican Ryan Zinke. He voiced his support for the presidential candidate on Wednesday.

Zinke is the first of Montana's delegation to straight up support Trump for President of the United States, but as ABC FOX Montana political analyst, Lee Banville explains, this may have nothing to do with the nomination.

In a written statement regarding his endorsement Zinke said, "Mr. Trump and I do not agree on 100 percent of the issues, but I can say without a doubt, he will be more trustworthy and truthful than Hillary Clinton."

Banville said, "This is about Representative Zinke positioning himself as a national figure with the republican party as sort of one of those leaders of this populous movement that is angry at Washington."

"We need a business man who will not accept Washington's business as usual. America is going broke while Washington D.C. booms,” explained Zinke.

Banville says he doesn't foresee Zinke's endorsement having a huge impact on June 7th, when Montanans will have their voice heard for the first time in this presidential race.

Banville said, "I think what will be interesting is does Zinke become the first of all the republicans to line up behind trump or are we going to see them kind of hedge their bet to see how trump will play with the state of Montana."

According to an email from Senator Steve Daines office Wednesday, he will make an announcement on Thursday at Trump's rally in Billings. In the past, gubernatorial candidate Greg Gianforte said he will support whomever his party nominates.

"I think they are all unsure as this never trump campaign tried to fire up and how they really wanted to position themselves and they still haven't positioned themselves,” said Banville.

Congressman Zinke's endorsement came on the eve of Donald Trump's rally in Billings where he will introduce the presumptive republican nominee.