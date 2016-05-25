Washington-Grizzly Stadium to get new video board

Missoula, Montana – May 24, 2016 – The University of Montana and ANC today released the design of the new video display system which will transform the game day experience at Washington-Grizzly Stadium with HD-quality video.

The video display system will be completed for the 2016 football season. It will feature a main video screen that measures 32.13’ high by 55.75 wide, approximately two times the size of the old display. Featuring live video, team branding and statistics, the video screen will encompass the entire old structure, while a new sound system and speakers will be added to either side of the new display.

On each side of the main video structure will be 12’ by 31’ displays that will replace the existing rotating advertising panels. These displays will be used for fan engagement and to display sponsorships, statistics, and game information.

“During our competitive bid process, ANC stood out as the partner capable of working with us to design and integrate a display that will take our game day experience to the next level,” said Kent Haslam, Director of Athletics, University of Montana. “Working with ANC and Learfield, we will provide our students, fans and alumni with an atmosphere which is among the best in collegiate athletics.”

Funding for the new video board comes from Learfield, UM Athletics' long-time exclusive multimedia rights holder, whose local Grizzly Sports Properties team works in complete alignment with Haslam and the entire athletic administration.

"It's exciting for us that the Griz chose ANC for its new video board install, a company we know delivers best-in-class, state-of-the-art technology," said Justin Barnes, general manager for Grizzly Sports Properties. "Without a doubt, fans coming to Washington-Grizzly Stadium for football this season will be blown away by what they see, and we know it will complement their overall game day experience."

The new display system will be integrated with the 270’ of LED ribbon which ANC installed for the 2015 season. The entire display network will be operated through ANC’s award-winning vSOFT™ control system, enabling all the displays to feature content separately or to synchronize together. Through a multi-year partnership, ANC will service, operate during events and create content for the display system.

“We are excited to expand our ongoing partnership with the University of Montana,” said Jerry Cifarelli, Vice President of Collegiate Sales, ANC. “We look forward to working directly with the Athletics Department and Learfield to create a dynamic, emotional environment through our technology services for all events at Washington-Grizzly Stadium.”

ANC is one of multiple companies in Learfield's portfolio. In addition to its affiliated companies such as ANC, Learfield manages the multimedia and sponsorship rights for more than 120 collegiate institutions, conferences and arenas, in addition to supporting athletic departments at all competitive levels as title sponsor of the prestigious Learfield Directors’ Cup. Learfield, which has long been immersed in the collegiate athletics landscape, also provides its collegiate partners access to professional concessions and ticket sales; licensing and trademark consulting; and digital platform expertise.

ANC, a Learfield Company, provides integrated signage, design, and marketing solutions to sports, entertainment, retail and transportation facilities. Among ANC’s recent projects include the Seattle Mariners (largest HD video display in MLB); Los Angeles Dodgers (most pixels per square foot in MLB); Cleveland Cavaliers (largest center-hung in the United States); Fulton Center (largest digital media network in a New York City transportation center); as well as more than 30 NCAA deployments.