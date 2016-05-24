Four Cat athletes heading to NCAA regional

Things are quiet at the Montana State track and field complex right now, but things were busy the last couple days as a group of athletes prepped for the NCAA Western Regional Meet. The Bobcats are sending four student athletes to Lawrence, Kansas to take part in the competition, including three seniors in Zach Sharp, Kaylee Schmitz, and Tanner Gambill, all of whom would love to go out on a high note.

"It's awesome," said Zach Sharp. "I mean, it's the first time I've made it to regionals. I was very close last year, and I feel like this outdoor season, I've P-Red pretty much every meet, got second in conference. Now I just need to go have fun and go to regionals. The goal is trying to get into the top 12 and make it to the next step, but if not, then I've had an excellent senior year."



"It makes it kind of bittersweet," said Kaylee Schmitz. "I think it also is a really good motivator, too. Just, when you're out there like, this is it, you know, if I don't make it past this, then I'm totally done. It just gives you, especially on the very last bit of the race, that extra oomph to keep going and keep running really fast."

The main area of focus for the Cats this week is technique, hoping that good form can help them peak at the right time.