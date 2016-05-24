Four Cat athletes heading to NCAA regional - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

Four Cat athletes heading to NCAA regional

Posted: Updated:
BOZEMAN -
Things are quiet at the Montana State track and field complex right now, but things were busy the last couple days as a group of athletes prepped for the NCAA Western Regional Meet.

The Bobcats are sending four student athletes to Lawrence, Kansas to take part in the competition, including three seniors in Zach Sharp, Kaylee Schmitz, and Tanner Gambill, all of whom would love to go out on a high note.

"It's awesome," said Zach Sharp. "I mean, it's the first time I've made it to regionals. I was very close last year, and I feel like this outdoor season, I've P-Red pretty much every meet, got second in conference. Now I just need to go have fun and go to regionals. The goal is trying to get into the top 12 and make it to the next step, but if not, then I've had an excellent senior year."
 
"It makes it kind of bittersweet," said Kaylee Schmitz. "I think it also is a really good motivator, too. Just, when you're out there like, this is it, you know, if I don't make it past this, then I'm totally done. It just gives you, especially on the very last bit of the race, that extra oomph to keep going and keep running really fast."
The main area of focus for the Cats this week is technique, hoping that good form can help them peak at the right time.
"Technique and maintenance, trying not to let your body get too worn down," said Kyle Douglass. "We're getting close to month five and a half or four or something like that. Throwing, I'm just trying to keep my body together and stay strong going in."
"We've just kind of broken it down in to me just finding the point, hitting it really well," said Tanner Gambill. "I have the power and everything else. If it falls in line, it's going to be a really good day."

The NCAA West Region Track and Field competition opens on Thursday with the Finals taking place on Saturday.

  • College SportsMore>>

  • Cunningham Officially Departs Carroll Men's Basketball

    Cunningham Officially Departs Carroll Men's Basketball

    Thursday, March 22 2018 4:23 PM EDT2018-03-22 20:23:20 GMT
    Thursday, March 22 2018 4:26 PM EDT2018-03-22 20:26:41 GMT

    HELENA, Mont. – Dr. Carson Cunningham has stepped down as the Carroll College Men's Basketball Head Coach and will take the helm as the Head Coach of NCAA Division I University of the Incarnate Word in San Antonio, Texas. 

    HELENA, Mont. – Dr. Carson Cunningham has stepped down as the Carroll College Men's Basketball Head Coach and will take the helm as the Head Coach of NCAA Division I University of the Incarnate Word in San Antonio, Texas. 

  • Carroll Track Wraps Up NAIA Indoor Championship

    Carroll Track Wraps Up NAIA Indoor Championship

    Sunday, March 4 2018 5:47 PM EST2018-03-04 22:47:45 GMT
    Sunday, March 4 2018 5:47 PM EST2018-03-04 22:47:45 GMT

    PITTSBURG, Kansas - Chance Hyatt, Samantha Mundel and the women's distance medley relay team earn All-American honors for Carroll College to highlight the final day of the NAIA National Track and Field Championship in Pittsburg, Kansas. 

    PITTSBURG, Kansas - Chance Hyatt, Samantha Mundel and the women's distance medley relay team earn All-American honors for Carroll College to highlight the final day of the NAIA National Track and Field Championship in Pittsburg, Kansas. 

  • Saints WBB Holds On, Advances to Final

    Saints WBB Holds On, Advances to Final

    Sunday, March 4 2018 5:36 PM EST2018-03-04 22:36:27 GMT
    Sunday, March 4 2018 5:36 PM EST2018-03-04 22:36:27 GMT

    HELENA, Mont. – The No. 11 Carroll College women withstood a late rally and held on to top Lewis-Clark State 55-52 and advanced to the Frontier Conference Championship game which will take place Tuesday at 7 p.m. at the PE Center against Rocky Mountain.

    HELENA, Mont. – The No. 11 Carroll College women withstood a late rally and held on to top Lewis-Clark State 55-52 and advanced to the Frontier Conference Championship game which will take place Tuesday at 7 p.m. at the PE Center against Rocky Mountain.

    •   
Powered by Frankly

News

  • Missoula/Kalispell News
  • Butte/Bozeman News
  • Montana Headlines
  • National Headlines
  • World Headlines
  • Weird News

    • Weather

  • Missoula/Kalispell Weather
  • Butte/Bozeman Weather

    • Sports

  • Local
  • Gametime Blog
  • High School Sports
  • Grizzlies
  • Bobcats

    • Community

  • Event Calendar
  • Photo Galleries
  • FCC

    • Features

  • More Features
    • Powered by WorldNow
    All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Cowles Montana Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.