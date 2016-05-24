Hometown Proud: Philipsburg "ghostly" trail promises exercise, history

Western Montana is known for its state parks, but on the outskirts of Philipsburg you can find a unique kind of state park that is also a ghost town.

If you’re willing to make the treacherous trek up here, there's no other state park like it.



The path to Granite Ghost Town lies just beyond the Philipsburg limits, with a steep 4 mile drive up into the mountains.



The roads are generally not maintained, twisting and turning more than 1200 feet above the town, but the path leads to a unique outdoor trail many will find to be worth the risk.



Built around one of the country's richest silver mines in 1872, the town of Granite operated until just after 1912, before dying off soon after.

"I got attached to it, and decided that there was a great story to tell," said Philipsburg resident Ron Paige, who helped create the trail, along with several others.



Granite Ghost Walk now serves as a unique hiking trail through the remnants of the once bustling mining town.



"When we first started working up there,” said Paige, “we produced maps of the town and put them out for people to pick up. The first year we did that there were 4,000 maps taken, and I couldn't keep up with it."



Paige said on Tuesday that the ghost trail has become one of Philipsburg’s most crucial tourist attractions.



"This was probably the greatest ghost town in Montana, from the standpoint that from day one [the mining company] made a profit,” said Paige. “I don't know how many places can say that."



Paige said for the month of May, the trail may still be a bit to wet to trek, but anyone interested in checking out the Ghost Town Trail should make the trip to Philipsburg, saying the two-hour long hike is well worth it for history buffs and exercise fans alike.