Belgrade Softball Prepares for Divisional Tournament

The Belgrade Panther softball team has been to the state title in each of the last two years.

Friday they start their quest to get to the chipper once again.

The Panthers come in to the tournament having not lost to a Class A opponent all year.

What makes them so good?

How about their starting pitching, having one of the deepest rotations in the state.

In the circle, they're led by seniors Shania Neubauer and Judy Taylor as well as freshman Erin Elgas, who is coming off a near-perfect game against divisional opponent Fergus.

"I'm just expecting the same things we’ve been doing all year and keep getting better and just getting in there and working hard," said Elgas.

"We need to keep our heads in it and not get big heads and don't look past anybody,” said sophomore Ty Atwood. “Just because we beat them before doesn't mean we'll beat them again."