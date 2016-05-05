Man fatally injured in jump from Running Eagle Falls

At approximately 3:45 p.m. yesterday park dispatch was notified that a man had jumped into a shallow pool at Running Eagle Falls and sustained life-threatening injuries. Park rangers arrived on the scene within minutes of receiving the call and performed CPR.

ALERT, Glacier Emergency Services, Blackfeet Emergency Medical Services, Blackfeet Law Enforcement Services and the Glacier County Sheriff’s Department also responded to the scene.

The man was pronounced dead at approximately 4:30 p.m. by advanced life services medical personnel at the scene.

Glacier National Park spokesman Timothy Rains cautions anyone from trying something similar, especially under current conditions.

"With the warm weather coming this weekend, and the high water levels it is one of the highest risks of danger in this particular national park is death from water and to be aware and to be safe at all time when you are out there,” Rains said.

Initial investigation indicates the 26-year old male jumped from the waterfall on his own accord and no suspicious circumstances were noted. The victim's name has not been released pending notification of next of kin. The investigation is on-going. No foul play is suspected.

Park rangers are conducting an investigation.

Park visitors are reminded to use caution around all water features, especially waterfalls and lakes. Water is cold, fast moving and high in most places at this time, and rocks can be very slippery.