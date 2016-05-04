A Hometown Proud tour through downtown Stevensville

"Come to Stevensville any time and we've got great customer service and wonderful businesses."

Our first stop on our tour is Blacksmith Brewery, a local establishment serving food and brew. Blacksmith even doubles as a live music venue on some nights.

As we approach one of the main intersections in town, Main St. and 2nd St., Joan points out a locally owned jewelry store on the corner.

"Lutzenheiser Jewelry is here at Main Street and they are a prominent business here,” said Prather. “They've done very well over the years."

Next on the agenda is the public library, located right on Main Street.

"This is North Valley Public Library. It's been a staple in our community for years and we have it here on Main Street, it's an excellent draw for us,” said Prather. “We have many events and stuff that happen here, they have a community room that they can have people have classes in and so on, and they are a wonderful entity to have here on our Main Street."

Joan also highlighted restaurants in town, as well as the local newspaper, The Bitterroot Star. To wrap up the tour, Joan showed me a park not easily seen when driving through town.

"This is Creamery Garden Park, and it's a little pocket park in Stevensville, so you can get your ice cream and come sit in here and enjoy," said Prather.