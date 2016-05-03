Tyrone Holmes Ready to Join Jacksonville Jaguars - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

Tyrone Holmes Ready to Join Jacksonville Jaguars

Posted: Updated:

Former Griz defensive end Tyrone Holmes is getting ready to head down to Jacksonville later this week.

The FCS national defensive player of the year was drafted in the 6th round by the Jags, where he will join his former teammate Jordan Tripp.

Holmes will leave for Florida on Thursday, May 5th to attend a rookie mini camp.  He says he likes what Jacksonville has done on the defensive side of the ball, and he's excited to get down there.

"Yea I think it's a perfect fit I think what they do scheme wise its great for me and they awesome coaches and an organization so it's a great deal for me and the city is awesome and will be getting rid of my winter clothes as I wont need them down in Florida so can't complain about the weather either," says Holmes via phone call.
 

