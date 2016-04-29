Hometown Proud - Whitefish live show (WATCH)

Our first stop for Hometown Proud brought us to Whitefish, where we saw beautiful scenery and chatted with locals. All week featured Whitefish specific stories with a big finish Friday.

The LIVE show, at Casey's, included a tasting of Sweet Peak's Ice Cream and a demonstration on how to make the bar's specialty: the Glacier.

Watch the whole show above and stay tune for the rest of the shows - live every Friday at 5:30 pm.