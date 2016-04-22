Poplar toddler Kenzley Olson beaten to death, suspect named

Details emerge in the death of Kenzley Olson,1, who was beaten to death and thrown in a dumpster in Poplar Tuesday, according to BIA Special Investigations Supervisor Ken Trottier.

Janelle Red Dog, 42, appeared in Fort Peck Tribal Court Friday morning, and Trottier testified that Red Dog confessed to authorities that on Tuesday morning, she punched Olson several times causing her death, put her body in a duffel bag, and threw it in a dumpster.

Hours later, Red Dog reported Kenzley missing to law enforcement. As part of their investigation, law enforcement issued a statewide AMBER Alert.

The alert was canceled midday Wednesday, after Red Dog allegedly confessed to law enforcement and drew them a map to where she had left Kenzley's body.

An autopsy reveals Kenzley died of blunt for trauma.

We do not yet know Red Dog's relationship to Kenzley, but members of the Poplar community tell us Red Dog was supervising the toddler at the time.

Red Dog has not been charged with any crime, but is being held without bond until her arraignment on April 26.