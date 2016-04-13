Miles of interstate blocked after accident (Update 2)

Update:

Southbound traffic on Interstate 15 came to a halt Wednesday after an SUV pulling a trailer rolled over. The single-car accident happened just past the Feeley Road exit. Montana Highway Patrol said the cause was most likely a weight issue combined with crosswinds.

MHP said there were non-life threatening injuries sustained in the crash. They say there was a driver and passenger inside the SUV and a person was pinned inside the car.

Both lanes were closed until 5 p.m. while crews cleared away the trailer and debris.

Reporting and writing by Nessa Wright

A pickup hauling an RV trailer has flipped on Interstate 15, blocking traffic by Seely Road and causing backup at the interchange.

The accident is about 15 minutes from Butte, southbound on I-15.

Fire trucks and ambulances are on the scene.

We can see fire and medical on scene here is a look pic.twitter.com/yY8MXh8ybI — Andrea Lutz (@AndrearLutz) April 13, 2016

