Date Submitted: 3-14-2018

Department: News

Position: Sports Reporter – Butte/Bozeman

Date Available: May 2018

Job Description: Shoot/write/edit news stories for television broadcast, web, and social media. Community appearances and other duties as assigned.

Qualifications: Undergraduate Degree in Broadcast Journalism preferred. Camera and editing skills are a must; PC competent; Ability to lift and carry up to 25 lbs. equipment.

ABC FOX Montana is hiring a Sports Reporter to report on sports related topics for our statewide and regional newscasts. This position will be based in Bozeman. We are the local HD leader and are on the cutting edge of technology in the market. We are looking for a creative storyteller with solid shooting & editing skills. A successful candidate must be motivated, ambitious, and hardworking. He/she must be organized and able to meet daily deadlines. Competitive salary & benefits. This is a great place to learn and grow! Please submit resume, cover letter, demo-reel link via email to jobs@cowlesmontana.com. Cowles Montana Media is an Equal Opportunity Employer.