Flathead sees spikes in norovirus, flu

The Flathead City County Health Department reports an increase in norovirus.

Elementary schools are reported as being the hardest hit by the virus, but health officials say the upcoming spring break could provide some relief.

"In terms of norovirus when we see it in a school breaks like this actually help it means those kids are disseminating there's the opportunity the buildings are cleaned it they're no longer harboring the norovirus,” said public health officer Hillary Hanson.

Norovirus is notoriously difficult to kill with normal household cleaners and the health department recommends using a mix of bleach and water to be safe.

Unfortunately for the Flathead, norovirus isn't the only health concern.

Flathead County also reports some of the highest flu numbers in the state right now, with 68 cases reported in the last week.

Montana flu normally peaks around February, .but cases continue to increase, making it difficult to determine how late this season will run.

The predominant strain this year is H1N1, aka the swine flu, but unlike in 2009 when it was considered a pandemic this year's vaccine covers the strain.