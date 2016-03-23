Montana man identified as final Oregon standoff defendant

Plains resident Jake Ryan is the 26th person charged in connection to the occupation of the Malheur National Wildlife Refuge outside Burns, OR.

Sanders County Sheriff Tom Rummel wrote in a Facebook post yesterday that he was notified by the FBI of the arrest warrant last week, but wrote he has no reason to believe Ryan is hiding in Sanders County at this time.

Sheriff Rummel did not return our request for comment today.

I spoke with Jake Ryan's mother this afternoon in Plains. She said the family is not yet ready to speak publicly.