Montana man identified as final Oregon standoff defendant - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

Montana man identified as final Oregon standoff defendant

Posted: Updated:
MISSOULA -

Plains resident Jake Ryan is the 26th person charged in connection to the occupation of the Malheur National Wildlife Refuge outside Burns, OR.

Sanders County Sheriff Tom Rummel wrote in a Facebook post yesterday that he was notified by the FBI of the arrest warrant last week, but wrote he has no reason to believe Ryan is hiding in Sanders County at this time.

Sheriff Rummel did not return our request for comment today.

I spoke with Jake Ryan's mother this afternoon in Plains.  She said the family is not yet ready to speak publicly.

Powered by Frankly

News

  • Missoula/Kalispell News
  • Butte/Bozeman News
  • Montana Headlines
  • National Headlines
  • World Headlines
  • Weird News

    • Weather

  • Missoula/Kalispell Weather
  • Butte/Bozeman Weather

    • Sports

  • Local
  • Gametime Blog
  • High School Sports
  • Grizzlies
  • Bobcats

    • Community

  • Event Calendar
  • Photo Galleries
  • FCC

    • Features

  • More Features
    • Powered by WorldNow
    All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Cowles Montana Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.