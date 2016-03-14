Bullock, Gianforte pick up primary election opponents

HELENA, Mont. (AP) - Both Democratic Gov. Steve Bullock and Republican Greg Gianforte have challengers for their parties' nominations in the June 7 primary elections.



Monday is the final day that candidates can file with the Secretary of State's Office for the 2016 elections. Among those late filers is Terry Nelson of Hamilton, will run against Gianforte in the Republican gubernatorial primary.



Both are running for their first statewide office for the chance to take on Bullock in November.



Nelson says his run for governor is a serious one. He is currently the planning administrator for Ravalli County.



On the Democratic side, former Miles City legislator Bill McChesney filed Friday to run against Bullock.



As of Monday morning, Attorney General Tim Fox was the only statewide officeholder without a general-election opponent.

