Governor Bullock dissatisfied with gender pay gap

Governor Bullock showed his support Thursday at an Equal Pay for Equal Work Task Force gathering. One of the reasons women fall short in pay behind men according to the Equal Pay Task Force is they sometimes fail to be their own advocate. Equal Pay Task Force member Jacquae Helt who works as a labor union supervisor said, "Somehow we're led to believe that it would be impolite to ask for a raise or to challenge those sorts of things and clearly it’s not."

Governor Bullock expressed his dis-satisfaction with the inequality of the gender pay gap. He said, "At the rate we're going right now the gender pay gap won't close until the year 2080. It's unacceptable. "Co-chair of the Equal Pay Task Force and director for the Department of Administration Sheila Hogan said, “My daughter is 22-years old and what I taught her is what I learned, you have to ask. You have to ask and you can be nice and respectful but you are entitled to ask."

In Montana full-time working women earn 67% of what working men do. The Big Sky State ranks 39th in the nation for equal pay equity. The Equal Pay Task Force is working to change those statistics by empowering women to know their worth and demand equal pay for equal work. The third annual Equal Pay for Equal Work summit will take place at MSU Bozeman on May 2 and 3.