What Montanans should look for on Super Tuesday

With Montanans having to sit and watch the heat of primary season, Super Tuesday could be pivotal as to whether results from the June 7th Montana primary will have any implications on the Republican or Democratic races.

ABC FOX Montana political analyst Lee Banville says likely not, however, he gave two scenarios where the Montana primary could swing local elections.

"Montana may become really important, you know, if Cruz has some delegates, Rubio has some delegates, Kasich has some delegates, Donald Trump has a lot of delegates, but not enough,” said Banville. “That's when Montana could become really important."

The other scenario is if Bernie Sanders can stay in the hunt for the Democratic ticket. Banville says tightly contested races at the top of the ballot bring voters out for primaries.

If none of the big races are close, though, he says the contested local elections could be tight races.

"If an exciting primary is happening, you may get a lot of turnout, we saw that in 2008 in this state,” said Banville. “But if it's a normal, sort of we know what's going to happen at the top, the governor’s race is picked on both sides, the house race is picked on both sides, then I think you're going to see a lot of these down ballot races really hotly contested because it's going to be can I get 500 people to go vote."

So, what are the chances that the presidential race is going to come down to the last set of states' primaries?

"I don't think it's going to be,” said Banville.” “I think that the Republican's structure was built to prevent this, right, they do not want a brokered convention, even though some people in the party are saying that would be great right now."