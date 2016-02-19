Josh Mitchell bio

Hey everyone. My name is Josh Mitchell. I am born and raised in Plattsburgh, New York. I graduated SUNY Plattsburgh in 2014 where I received a B.A. in Broadcast Journalism.

While at SUNY Plattsburgh, I worked for PSTV, the college TV station. I produced "Sports Rap Live," a live half hour show about local high school sports and also did play-by-play and color commentary for Men's/Women's Cardinal Basketball games.

In September of 2014, I started working at WPTZ News Channel 5 in Plattsburgh,NY. There I started off as a Production Assistant. 2 months later began shooting news/sports.

Then in May 2015, I was given the opportunity to do weekend sports anchoring during the summer. I have been predominantly sports when it comes to reporting, but I feel I'm ready to take the next step and report news. In my spare time, I love to play basketball, watch WWE, and cheer on the Jets! "J-E-T-S JETS! JETS! JETS!"