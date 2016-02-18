Montana's timber industry struggles with old contracts

The timber industry is the third biggest industry in the Montana.

After prices peaked in 2013, timber businesses saw a sharp decline in the past year. F.H. Stoltze land and lumber is one of the oldest timber companies in the state. Lumber General Manager Chuck Roady said they are struggling to deal with the large amount of timber that's currently tied up on state and federally owned forests.

While the price of timber has dropped, he said the Montana timber industry is stuck with old contracts that don't reflect the current value and it's hurting businesses.

"If you were in another region of the country where it was mostly private land, you would try to lower those prices of your timber or logs accordingly to what the lumber market it," Roady said. "We don't have that luxury in Montana."

Roady said the influx of subsidized timber brought in from Canada is also causing pain for Montana's timber industry.