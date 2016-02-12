Rex Carlin came to Missoula in January 2016 from Washington State University in Pullman, WA, where he earned a Communication degree from the Edward R. Murrow College of Communication in December 2015. Rex graduated from Bothell High School in Bothell, WA in 2012.

Rex began college briefly playing baseball at Western Nevada College and Spokane Falls Community college before transferring to WSU. Rex interned for Sports Radio KJR in Seattle, where his responsibilities included production for the midday talk shows and reporting on Seattle Mariner games, later becoming the WSU football and men’s basketball beat reporter for KJR in 2014-2015. Rex became the sports director and news reporter for Pullman Radio (KQQQ), where his duties included high school football and basketball play-by-play. Rex covered WSU and Idaho football, city council, wildfires, storms, and Washington State University’s search for a new university president, among other areas. During his college career, Rex had bylines in the Associated Press, Moscow-Pullman Daily News and Daily Evergreen. Rex also anchored, reported and produced television newscasts for Murrow News 8 at WSU.\

Rex looks forward to the plentiful skiing opportunities Montana has to offer, and he is excited to try all the new restaurant options at his disposal!

If you have any news tips, Rex would love to hear them! Send them to rex.carlin@abcfoxmontana.com. Follow Rex on Twitter @rexcarlin and on Facebook at ‘Rex Carlin ABC FOX MT’.