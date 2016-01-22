UM Budget cuts: 27 people to be laid off

In an email to University of Montana faculty, staff and students Friday, President Royce Engstrom detailed decisions about impending budget cuts, which he says will lay off 27 people and reduce hours for 14 other employees.

From the President's letter to students:

"We will reduce our employee numbers paid through the general fund by the equivalent of 192 full-time positions before July 1. We’ve been able to capture a number of those positions through retirements or because they are open right now. That means we will make 27 layoffs in total, which take effect over the next five months.

We still will have a work force paid by the general fund of 1,463, which is larger than several years ago when we had a similar number of students. We have worked hard to protect the academic core of the University. No current tenure/tenure-track faculty members will see their positions eliminated, and many nontenure-track faculty will continue to teach on a semester-by-semester basis.

Courses that students need for graduation will continue to be offered. I expect students overall will see little change since, on a per-student basis, we will have more faculty members than we had in 2004, when we had a similar enrollment level.

One of the issues of greatest concern expressed during the comment period was the potential loss of graduate student assistantships. In response, we adjusted that number, so we can keep more student GTAs."

*More information to follow*