A Butte man accused of robbing a casino at gunpoint Monday morning appeared in Justice Court Tuesday. 23-year old Shane Tenold made his initial appearance on a felony robbery charge.

Butte law enforcement said Tenold allegedly brought a loaded .40 caliber pistol into the Lucky Charm Casino and demanded money out of the safe. They said Tenold made off with two money bags but was caught by police blocks away from the casino.

Tenold remains in jail on a $40,000 dollar bail.