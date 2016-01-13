Two-hour delay in Superior

University of Montana police are investigating an assault, that allegedly occurred Wednesday in the school's Liberal Arts building.
The Missoula Police Department and the University of Montana Police Department are investigating the report of a small amount of a toxic substance, which was removed from a university research laboratory.
Missoula officials have approved an ordinance to ban vaping indoors and to give businesses the option to prohibit smoking outside their entrances.
AUSTIN (AP) - The NAACP is calling the four bombings that have hit Austin in less than three weeks acts of domestic terrorism.
As the point guard for the Sunburst Refiners, Christian Bloch is tasked with leading his team, a role that comes naturally to him. "I've always wanted to be a leader, not just on the court," said Bloch.
Police have released the preliminary autopsy results in the homicide of a Helena couple. Their son is currently charged with the crime. Police are also seeking an additional person of interest in the case.
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - Classes at Coeur d'Alene High School have been canceled after Principal Troy Schueller passed away from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound on Wednesday, according to the school district. In a release, Director of Communications Scott Maben said Principal Schueller was found at his home with an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.
MANHATTAN- A father is thankful for the community's response when his daughter went missing.
MISSOULA- Police have identified a woman who was found badly beaten and died of her injuries earlier in March. Police say a jogger found Susan Wood, 47, lying in the middle of Coal Mine Road on the Northside on Sat., March 3, at 8:30 PM. She was taken to a hospital, and died on March 16 from blunt force trauma to the head.
MANHATTAN- Authorities are asking for help finding a missing 3-year-old child. The Gallatin County Sheriff's Office says the girl's name is Logan and went missing in the area of Fifth Street in Manhattan. She's described as wearing a white shirt with a green dinosaur, jeans and no shoes. She has brown hair. Call 911 if you see her.
SINKING SPRING, Pa. - A Pennsylvania couple is facing criminal charges after police found the body of an infant believed to be their 6-month-old daughter in a crawl space at their apartment. Police went to their apartment complex in Springfield Township late Monday on a tip from a relative who had heard stories from the father about the couple's child having died.
One MSU student is taking it upon himself to help children in Africa and he needs your help in raising money.
Missoula dog owners are keeping a close eye on their pets after a dog reportedly got into a packet of rat poison on a popular walking trail.
