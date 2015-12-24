Court documents reveal alarming details in Missoula murder case

A man accused of killing a Missoula woman and injuring another in a knife attack, has officially been charge by Missoula County.

37-year-old Scott Austin Price is charged with five felony counts, including aggravated kidnapping, attempted deliberate homicide, deliberate homicide, tampering with evidence and theft.

Price was taken into custody with his alleged accomplice, Sarah McKnight, Tuesday by Coeur D’Alene police and will face a $1 million bond.

According to court documents, Price and McKnight met on December 18th in Great Falls with the intent to come to Missoula County. The two purchased zip ties and duct tape with the intent to find someone with a reliable car, to take.

On December 21st the documents say Price and McKnight waited in the parking lot of the Missoula Fresh Market on Reserve Street. An unidentified woman parked next to the duo. Documents say when she got back into her car, Price stabbed her in the stomach and got into the passenger seat. Somehow the woman got out of the vehicle and another woman came over to assist the stabbing victim. She told police she took a picture of the suspects' vehicle as they fled. The stabbing victim survived her injuries.

At 12:50 that day, documents also state that Missoula police were dispatched to the scene of the Super 8 Motel in Missoula where they found the body of Lonette Keehner. Documents say she had fatal injuries to her throat. Keehner was a housekeeper at the hotel. Officers discovered that Keehner’s vehicle, a 2009 red Chevy Malibu was missing from the parking lot of the Super 8.

That car was eventually located at a motel in Coeur D’Alene, Idaho.

Missoula detectives interviewing Price were told he met up with Sarah McKnight the previous week in Great Falls while she was there for a court appearance in federal court. Court documents state “Price was on the run after committing murder in Miles City.”

McKnight indicated to police that she and Price used meth while in Missoula.

Missoula County is also charging Sarah McKnight five felony charges including conspiracy to commit kidnapping, accountability for attempted deliberate homicide, deliberate homicide, tampering with evidence and theft.