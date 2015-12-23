Formal charges expected in fatal Missoula stabbing case

Detectives with the Missoula Police Department continue to investigate the death of a 56 year old Missoula woman.

“It is still an active investigation,” said MPD’s Bob Bouchee.

ABC FOX Montana reached out to Bouchee Wednesday for information on the two suspects captured in Idaho believed to be connected to the death of Lonette Keehner.

When asked if names have already been released, Bouchee would not confirm.

“I don’t know what is out there, whatever names (they) put out there,” said Bouchee. “(I) can’t confirm one way or another.”

Earlier this week, Missoula County Sheriff’s Office Spokeswoman, Brenda Bassett said the cause and manner of her death are still under investigation.

Tuesday, The Missoula Police Department did send out a release, explaining that two persons of interest were in custody on unrelated charges in Coeur d'Alene, Idaho. They both remain in custody.

Neither subject has been charged with any offense related to the stabbing and homicide.

Keehner was the victim of the fatal attack at the Super 8 motel Monday afternoon. Police also say a 68-year-old woman was also stabbed multiple times at the Missoula Fresh Market. Her condition is unknown.

Bouchee said he expects charges to come but also explained that until formal charges are made on those suspects currently in custody; no names would be released per police policy.

“We do not release names until they are charged,” said Bouchee. “We want to get it right too.”

Bouchee said they are currently working with the Missoula County Attorney’s office on the case, to gather evidence and put pieces together. He confirmed that the case has not been completely handed over to the attorney’s office.



Missoula Police expects to officially release further information as late as Thursday morning. ABC FOX Montana will continue posting updates as more information becomes available.