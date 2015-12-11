Born and raised in Bozeman, Holly left Bobcat Country and became a Griz, graduating from the University of Montana’s School of Journalism. She started at ABC Fox Montana as a sports intern, and now works as the night-side producer.

As a college student, she reported, produced, and anchored a weekly newscast, produced and anchored for PBS Newsbrief.

During her last semester, she reported, produced, and was head writer for a student documentary on small towns in Montana and what they do to survive, focusing on White Sulphur Springs and the potential Black Butte Copper Project. The documentary aired on Montana PBS.

When she’s not producing the news, she enjoys running, reading, spending time with friends and family, and binge-watching Netflix.

Connect with her via email: holly.sinnema@abcfoxmontana.com.