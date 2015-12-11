Cassidy Belus graduated from the University of Montana with her Bachelors of Fine Arts in Media Arts, emphasis film. She works at ABC FOX Montana as KTMF/KWYB's and KFBB's Web Producer.

Her career started in journalism as a youth reporter in Wyoming at the age of 17, prior she wrote for her school paper. And while she believes strongly in unbiased news and reporting she has often stated that she is "pretty pro shark week."

Throughout the past six years Cassidy has written news pieces and columns for the Kaimin and covered education and features at the Sheridan Press in her hometown. Once a state representative texted her solely in emojis - she considers this one of her greatest successes.

A tech enthusiast, graphic designer and writer, she also enjoys exploring Montana through hiking, rowing and long boarding.

Connect with her via email: Cassidy@abcfoxmontana.com