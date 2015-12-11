Jenna Heberden is a recent graduate of the University of Montana School of Journalism and is exited to continue calling Missoula home for a while longer as she begins her professional journalism career. She was born and raised in Huntington Beach, California and while her hometown has earned the nickname "Surf City," Jenna doesn't surf herself, despite being asked countless times.

Jenna graduated from the University of Montana in December 2014 with a B.A. in Broadcast Journalism and a certificate in Entertainment Management. As a little girl she would stay up well past her bedtime with a book in one hand and a flashlight in the other. She now tells peoples stories instead of reading about them.

After graduating, Jenna spent the summer 2015 backpacking though Europe for two and half months. While she has hung up her backpack for the time being and picked up the camera, she turns to journalism to instill in her that same sense of adventure.

When Jenna doesn't have her nose in a book or isn't looking for the next great story to tell, she enjoys socializing with her friends, doing yoga and traveling.

Jenna is always looking for the next story to tell, so if you have one you would like to share or a news tip, don't hesitate to send her an email: jenna.heberden@wakeupmt.com

Twitter: @JennaABCFOXMT