Andrea Lutz joined the Wake Up Montana statewide morning team in July of 2017.

With over a decade worth of local television news experience, Andrea worked most recently as the News Director for KTMF/KWYB in Western Montana, overseeing news content and coverage for newscasts airing in Missoula, Kalispell, Bozeman and Butte.

A born and raised Montana girl, Andrea grew up in Kalispell graduating from Flathead High School in 2001, then attending the University of Montana in Missoula; earning a Broadcast Journalism degree from the School of Journalism in 2006.

Fresh out of journalism school, Andrea embarked on a reporting career back in her hometown as the 'Bureau Chief' for KAJ-TV. She later returned back to Missoula and helped launch a "Flathead Valley" specific newscast during her time at KPAX-TV.

In 2011, Andrea relocated to Boise, Idaho to take a reporting gig for the NBC affiliate- KTVB. She spent four years at Channel 7, covering anything and everything from breaking news, crime and courts to the Idaho Legislature and special events; like Race for the Cure and Boise's New Year's Eve- 'Idaho Potato Drop.' During her time in Idaho, Andrea anchored and produced many newscasts most recently; she was the host of the Saturday Morning News.

When she is not holding bringing Montanans the news, Andrea can be found hiking around Montana with her golden retriever Finley. She enjoys skiing in the winter and her favorite place on earth is Glacier National Park.

You can catch Andrea each weekday across the state of Montana from 5-7 a.m.

You can follow her on Facebook here on Twitter here and on Instagram @Andrearlutz