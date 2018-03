A flood watch is lifted for the Flathead, but the wet weather is still creating hazardous conditions, including increasing the risk of avalanches.

Officials with the Flathead Avalanche Center are asking people to avoid traveling in avalanche prone-areas.

They say the heavy wet snow, as well as rising temperatures are reducing slope stability and making human triggered avalanches likely

More information available here: http://www.flatheadavalanche.org/