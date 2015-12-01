Montana health officials warn of further e.coli risks

As additional food products are taken off the shelves of Montana stores on Tuesday, health officials warn that your local grocery store could be impacted by the e.coil bacteria outbreak.

The Department of Public Health and Human Services announced celery products will be removed from Montana stores due to e.coli concerns. This concern is directly linked to the recent Costco e.coli outbreak.

As a precaution, Taylor Farms Pacific, the supplier linked to Costco outbreak recalled celery products from five chains across the state and they include Costco, Albertson’s, Safeway, Sam's Club and Wal-Mart.

Health officials urge anyone who recently purchased the product to throw it away. If you think you may have eaten some of that celery, those with the health department say you should see a doctor right away.

This is on the heels of an e.coli outbreak linked to Costco chicken salad that sickened six Montanans. One of those people just filed a lawsuit against Costco and Taylor Farms Pacific.

Court documents allege a 30 year-old woman became sick after eating chicken salad she purchased on October 18th. Costco identified it's supplier as the likely source of the e.coli outbreak since it supplied the onion and celery mix in the salad. Tests by the U.S. food and drug administration found e.coli on vegetables used in the salad.

We did reach out to Costco Wholesale today for comment on the lawsuit, but have not heard back.