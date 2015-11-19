NRDC opposes Yellowstone's proposal to kill 1,000 bison

The Natural Resources Defense Council has responded to Yellowstone's proposal to kill about 1,000 migrating bison this winter. It's an effort, the park says, to stop the spread of disease from wild bison to cattle.

About 5,000 bison roamed the park this summer.

The Director of the Northern Rockies Office at the NRDC said, "It's time to stop shipping bison to slaughter and give them access to year-round habitat in Montana. This proposal reinforces the need for [Governor Steve Bullock] to make a final decision and put into place the plan to expand year-round wild bison habitat in Montana. This would be a huge step in the right direction, as it would allow bison to access important habitat outside the Park and improve the ability for bison to be managed like other wildlife in Montana."

The federal, state, and tribal partners that are responsible for the management of Yellowstone’s wild bison population under the Interagency Bison Management Plan (IBMP) are holding meetings in Montana Nov. 19.