Thousands still without power in the Flathead

Officials at Flathead Electric say Tuesday night's storm plunged nearly 10,000 members into the dark and created one of the most widespread outages they've ever seen. Now crews are working around the clock to get everyone hooked back up to power but at this point there are still thousands of people going without.

"The wind came up fiercely and stayed that way. It kept surging for hours,” said West Glacier resident James Aronow.

Aronow has been without power since about 9 p.m. last night.

It was far from the first storm to roll though the area, but Aronow says it was still alarming to hear the sound of the wind howling and trees crashing down around his home.

“Then we heard thump and then another thump, big ones so we thought ahh someone left the door open upstairs or something, no, so we go outside and trees are down in the yard. Needless to say sleep didn't come easy but it gave up about one in the morning,” Aronow said.

Officials at Flathead Electric say the widespread nature of this storm is causing delays in getting everyone powered back up.

"There’s hardly an area of our service area that's been untouched by these windstorms from Libby to the west to Swan Lake to the south to West Glacier, Essex to the east,” Flathead Electric Spokeswoman Wendy Ostrom-Price said.

Like many living deep in the county Aronow is prepared with generators and taking it all in stride, saying storms are the tradeoff for being able to live in such a beautiful place.

You can check the status of Flathead outages here: http://outage.flathead.coop:8181/