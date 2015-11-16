FWP offers big reward for walleye tips

Officials with Fish Wildlife and Parks believe someone recently introduced walleye to Swan Lake in Bigfork.

So far, officials only know of 2 walleye that have been caught, but say if the fish is allowed to spread, it could lead to an ecological nightmare.

“Right now Swan Lake already has a non-native predator, which is lake trout, that we're trying to control or trying to reduce and so you add another predator to swan lake, if walleye get established to swan lake then you have this situation where you have even more predators,” said FWP Region Spokesman John

Officials are offering a $15,000 reward, one of the largest ever offered in Region 1, with the hope that the financial bump will lead to tips.