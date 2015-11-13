Flathead juvenile detention closing within a week

Flathead officials expect to close the juvenile detention center in the next week, and begin sending offenders to Missoula.

The adult detention center in Kalispell has been plagued by overcrowding issues for some time.

So freeing up the juvenile detention center will create room for a dozen adult inmates.

The Flathead County Sheriff's Office is still working with the Missoula County Sheriff's Office to negotiate what the move could cost.

Sheriff Chuck Curry explains how all the details will work out.

"We’ve met with the district court judges, the closed circuit T.V at appearances are all fine with them when it's appropriate and we'll have to spend a little more time on the road but we do go to Missoula multiple times a week anyways,” Curry said.