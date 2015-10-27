UM students to award $10,000 to local nonprofits

A University of Montana class, Engaging Social Responsibility through Philanthropy, will grant a total of $10,000 to local nonprofits, with a minimum award of $2,000 and a maximum award of $8,000. Local nonprofits are welcome to apply by Friday, Nov. 6.

The philanthropy class at UM teaches community building and giving strategies to address social issues and meet local needs. It engages students in a philanthropic experience by allowing them to review applications and disperse grants. The class receives its $10,000 grant from the Learning by Giving Foundation, which promotes undergraduate study of philanthropy at colleges and universities nationwide.

The awards will enhance the Missoula community through benefiting local nonprofits. The class focuses on giving the monetary donations to nonprofits that operate within Missoula County and address the needs of youth mental health or the environment. Recipients last year included North Missoula Development Corporation, Missoula Food Bank and the Poverello Center.

Application forms for nonprofits that meet the criteria are available online at http://www.dhc.umt.edu/oce/nonprofit-studies/learning-by-giving.php.

For more information call UM’s Office for Civic Engagement Director Andrea Vernon at 406-243-5159 or email andrea.vernon@mso.umt.edu.