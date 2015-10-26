AMBER ALERT CANCELLED: 2 Billings children found safe in Great Falls (UPDATED)

UPDATE- The Amber Alert is cancelled at this time. The children have been found safe in Great Falls. The children were found around 6th Street and Central Ave at 7:38 am. Donald Stratton is currently being interviewed by law enforcement.

UPDATE - Maria Sandoval is in custody in Vaughn, Cascade County. The children and suspect Donald Stratton are still missing.

Billings Police officers were dispatched to 3021 3rd Avenue North at the Center for Children and Families to investigate a parent who had fled with her noncustodial children. Officers learned that Maria Sandoval, a 33-year-old Billings resident, had gone to the center for a scheduled visitation with her 2-year-old daughter Gabriella Stratton and 4-month-old daughter Abbigail Stratton. When staff left the room, Sandoval took the children and fled the building.

The State of Montana has custody of the children and Sandoval is not to be with them unsupervised. The biological father Donald Stratton, a 34-year-old Billings resident, may also be involved with the missing children. They may be heading to Great Falls.

According to police, the vehicle they were driving, identified as a 1997 Gold/Silver Kia with Montana license plate BNB297, was found at Zimmerman Park. Police think they may have switched vehicles to a 1994 blue and gray GMC Suburban with Montana license plate 3C9021H.

Maria Sandoval is described as 33-years-old, 5’7”, 190 lbs. with black hair and brown eyes.

Donald Stratton is described as 34-years-old, 6’, 170 lbs with brown hair and hazel eyes.

Currently, there are no photographs of the children.