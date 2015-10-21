Suspect pleads "Not Guilty" in Ronan daycare owner beating - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

Suspect pleads "Not Guilty" in Ronan daycare owner beating

RONAN -

Tashiana Schlensker plead not guilty to felony assault with a weapon in the beating of Martha McClure, a Ronan daycare owner. 

Schlensker allegedly beat McClure with a shovel when the daycare owner refused to let Schlensker's boyfriend, Francis Joseph Jackson, take his children. He does not have custody of them. 

Jackson is also facing charges. He was just appointed an attorney and requested a week to prepare. His plea is scheduled for Oct. 28 at 9 am. 

Schlensker's omnibus is scheduled for Feb. 3 where attorneys will exchange discovery before the trial. 

