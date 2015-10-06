Manhattan Football Learns from Current Bobcat

The Manhattan Tigers football team is off to one of the best starts in school history.

So far they're undefeated, and looking to make a deep run in the playoffs.

Some of the Tiger’s success can maybe be attributed to Montana State’s John Weidenaar, who every Monday loves to help his former high school team.

"I'm not a heavily involved coach,” said Weidenaar. “I basically teach technique, some other things, and maybe throw in my two cents here or two cents there kind of thing."

Every Monday for the last five years, Weidenaar goes back to help coach.

"We just go through the little things,” said senior lineman, Jordan Delgatty. He teaches us all the things he's learned since being in Manhattan. It's kind of cool because he's always been here for us and he comes back and cheers us on."

For the high school players, getting to know the man they call "Big John", is more than just an opportunity to learn proper footwork techniques.

"For all the people who have aspirations to play football in college, it's really motivating,” Shondel Connerton said. “We were all in his shoes like you said. It's really motivating just to be able to realize that we have that same potential."

"It gives them a good idea of what they can do by working hard and seeing where they can go if they want to put in the effort and the time," said assistant coach Brent Reissig.

For Weidenaar, being around his former team isn't just about football, he says it's about giving back to his community.

"It's just fun being back and being able to be with them,” said Weidenaar. “Then for the young high school guys, getting to talk about life with them. That's probably the one thing I like the most. Football can only go so far. To talk with them about life things, how things are going in school or at home. I feel like that's probably one of the more rewarding things. It's more than just football."