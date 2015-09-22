Endangered Missing Person Advisory

UPDATE: Austin has been found safe.

The Montana Department of Justice is reporting an endangered missing person as of Monday, September 21 at 8:00 AM.

The missing person is autistic 13-year-old Austin Soden. The MT DOJ reports he is a 5'6" African American teen weighing 200 pounds. Soden has black hair, brown eyes, and was last seen wearing black sweatpants and a black t-shirt. The report says he is without his medication and has suicidal ideations.

Please contact the Missoula Police Department at (406) 552-6290.