Dragon Boats Hit The Water

One of the Flathead's most colorful events kicks off this weekend with a slightly different look.

After years of being hosted out of Bigfork, the annual Montana Dragon Boat Festival is taking place this weekend in Lakeside.

The venue change required race organizers to make a few adjustments, but they say the move should allow better spectator access and overall most people seem happy to be in Lakeside.

“It's working really well, the practices we've been having have been going great and the people who have come down to practice seem to like it. They love the course, they're really enjoying that so far. So as we've been going we've hit a few bumps but absolutely nothing major it's all been really easy to take care of,” said race organizer Nancy Graham.

The festivities are kicking off right now with a welcome party in Volunteer Park and boats will take to the water Saturday morning at 8:30.

Organizers ask that motor boats avoid the area during races.