Family Reacts To Arrest In Disappearance of Nicole Waller

Although a suspect is behind bars, Nicole Waller’s body has not been found and family members tell us that keeps them from moving on.

Carmen Keibler got the call from law enforcement more than two years ago telling her that her sister Nicole Waller was missing

Since then, she has watched Waller’s children grow up without a mother and without knowing what happened.

Keibler says the arrest closes one chapter of the tragedy, but there are still more questions to be answered and more that needs to be done before the family can get closure.

"She's not been found so we still have a long road ahead of us and we really just want her to be brought home, somebody to tell us where she's at so we can grieve and move forward with our lives,” Keibler said.

Keibler tells us she is surprised by Johnston's arrest and adds, she never wants to believe someone she knows could be responsible for her sister's death.