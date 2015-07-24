Joshua comes to Missoula by way of Fresno, California, where he graduated from Fresno State with his Bachelors of Arts Degree in Broadcast Journalism. During his time in college, Joshua was President of the school’s chapter of the Radio Television Digital News Association, as well as an anchor for the second annual Global News Relay.

Joshua previously worked as a pastry chef for Mario Batali in Las Vegas, and cooking remains one of Joshua’s most enjoyed hobbies. He is also an avid sports fan, spending his life cheering on his teams from Los Angeles. With an added minor in Creative Nonfiction writing, Joshua is excited about his opportunity to find and share stories as a broadcast journalist with a new audience.

Having found an exciting new home in Missoula, Joshua is excited and humbled to be here with all of you. He hopes that he can return his gratitude during this chapter of his life in Big Sky country, and is looking forward to whatever the future brings!

Have a great story idea or you want your voice heard? Please email him with your thoughts at Joshua.Robinson@abcfoxmontana.com