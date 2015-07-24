Kaitlin came to Bozeman from Champaign, Illinois, where she spent a year getting her Masters in Broadcast Journalism. But for her, home is Sacramento California, where she was born and raised. She got her Bachelors of Arts degree in Journalism from the California State University, Sacramento, in 2014. While in Sacramento she interned for KCRA 3 news, Capital Public Radio (the NPR affiliate in town) and Sacramento County’s communications and media office. She graduated from both Universities suma cum laude.

Kaitlin found her passion for journalism when she was just 12 years old. She did a report on Amelia Earhart for class and presented it in the form of a breaking newscast. Since that day she said she would be a television reporter and more than a decade later she is doing just that. Her favorite stories to report are the ones that impact peoples lives the most. Kaitlin believes strongly that journalism is part of the fourth estate and she is eager to give people information they can use in their daily lives as well as give a voice to the voiceless.

When Kaitlin is not passionately reporting, she can be found hiking, running, quilting or cooking up a fresh batch of jam. She also loves anything dealing with dogs and is passionate about animal rescue, especially cocker spaniels.

Have a great story idea or you want your voice heard? Please email her with your thoughts at Kaitlin.bane@abcfoxmontana.com