Accidents Increase During Summer Months

Law enforcement says during the summer months it’s not uncommon to see a spike in car accidents. Police say good weather is one of the main reasons for an increase in accidents in Montana because this is when more travelers are coming to visit. Police also say when the roads are dry, people pick up their speed.

Butte-Silver Bow Undersheriff George Skuletich said, "The biggest industry is tourism so we have a lot of tourists coming through the state and speeds are greater in the summertime then they are in the winter times so we'll have more vehicles more speed so we get more accidents on the interstate.">

There have been three recent fatal crashes in the southwest Montana region. Montana Highway Patrol said a total of five lives have been lost in these crashes.

Two people died in a crash near Whitehall Monday, a motorcyclist died in a crash on Tuesday in Butte three people were killed in a crash near Helena on Wednesday.