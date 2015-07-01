Mountain Water Company Calls for "Stay" in Valuation

Attorneys for Mountain Water Company file a motion to delay an order, setting a value for the water utility, until an appeal is heard by the Montana Supreme Court.

The motion was filed on Tuesday in Missoula District Court.

Two weeks ago, District Judge Karen Townsend ruled in favor of Missoula in its eminent domain case, giving the city the rights to purchase its own water supply system.

The ruling gave the Carlyle Group, which is the parent company of Mountain Water, 30 days to propose a purchase price or face additional litigation.

Last week, the Carlyle Group, along with Mountain Water Company and its employees, filed separate appeals to the ruling.

Mountain Water President John Kappes says in a statement that moving forward with the case "while the necessity ruling is still under appeal puts taxpayer funds and the water system itself at significant risk."